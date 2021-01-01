Raw Garden™
2:1 Pink Sky Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Product rating:
About this product
Pink Sky CBD 2:1 1.0g Cartridge
Chem Dawg x Skystomper x CBD
CBD 2:1
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ CBD Vape Cartridge is made from single-source live resin and is offered in a variety of ratios.
