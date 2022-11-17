About this product
Raw Garden Banana Funk 0.5g G Pod
Dosi Punch x Banana OG x Triangle Kush
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes and now available in a G Pod. Only compatible with the G Pen Gio vaporizer battery.
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003156