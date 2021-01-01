Raw Garden™
Sunset Mojito Refined Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
Sunset Mojito 0.5g Cartridge
Slymer x Funk N Fire x Extreme OG
Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
