Raw Garden™
Triple OG F3 Live Resin 1g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Triple OG F3 Live Resin
Lime Skunk x Triple OG F2
Indica Hybrid
Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden Live Resin is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. Contains approximately 4-7% terpenes and comes in a drier consistency than Raw Garden Sauce.
Triple OG effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
