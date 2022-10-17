About this product
Tropic Sunset Refined Live Resin™ 0.5g Cartridge
Cindy Punch x Beary White x Sour Crack (Tropical / Floral / Citrus)
Hybrid
Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden high-potency Refined Live Resin™ THC Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers, or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. These cartridges are high in THC and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted.
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003156