This RAW 2-Way Hemp Plastic Roller can roll standard or FAT rolls and is made using a specially produced natural hemp composite plastic that is then formed through an innovative eco-friendly cold-injection process. Even our rolling aprons use double-thick, high tensile strength vinyl. RAW 2-Way Hemp Plastic Rollers are designed to last!
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.