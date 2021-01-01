About this product

The RAW Classic Artesano 1¼ is the absolute hands-down ultimate in rolling portability. It combines our beautiful naturally unrefined rolling papers with RAW Original Tips and a built-in spring-loaded rolling tray. The entire invention fits in your pocket for maximum portability and secured with two sets of magnets. The tray is detachable so when you’ve used all the papers, remove the tray and keep it for future use.