About this product

RAW Classic Creaseless Kingsize Slim papers contain a blend of unbleached plant fibers and are finished with our truly natural tree sap gumline. Each sheet is watermarked with our proprietary crisscross imprint which helps prevent runs and maintains the smoothest burn. Because RAW Classic Creaseless Paper is a naturally unrefined paper that uses a truly natural tree-sap gum, a slight curl may appear at the gumline in low humidity. Simply exhale on the gumline while holding the paper taught to remedy