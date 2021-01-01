About this product
The RAW Double Barrel is a wooden cigarette holder that can hold TWO (that’s right, TWO) smokes at a time! Sometimes you just want to double down – sometimes you want to smoke 2 different flavors or varieties at once!
All RAW Wooden Holders are handmade from sustainable woods. No two holders are the same due to the natural color and growth patterns of the wood.
