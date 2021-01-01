About this product
The quality of your product is as important as our quality rolling papers! RAW Humidity Control Humidiccant Powered by Integra Boost uses patented technology that releases or absorbs moisture. Use the 62% packs for short-term storage to maintain relative humidity at 62% in a contained environment. The 57% packs are perfect for longer-term storage.
Each pack includes replacement indicator.
Each pack includes replacement indicator.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!