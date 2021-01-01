About this product
The RAW Loader is the fastest, easiest way to fill a cone. This badass device takes only 7.2 seconds to fill a king size cone!!!! It’s made from ECM earth plastic (which degrades in a landfill much much much faster than regular plastic). The best part is that it’s inexpensive and so easy to use that we know you will be very happy with your loader.
About this brand
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.