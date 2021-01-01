About this product
As part of our commitment to the roll-your-own market, and the environment, we are proud to introduce the first cigarette roller ever to be made from natural hemp composite plastic. Made in the oldest existing rolling machine factory on earth in Kudus, on Java Island, Indonesia. This factory was established almost 100 years ago to make hand rolling machines for the local clove cigarette factories, and they still produce hand rolling machines for these same factories to this day.
About this brand
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.