The RAW Level Five started as a joke between me and my friend Eric “Baby Lungs” Searle. Five is unrealistic, it’s difficult to balance and it’s probably going to burn uneven… but that’s not the point. We made this RAWdiculous contraption for laughs and the nights you’ll never remember. Welcome to level Five!



All RAW Wooden Holders are handmade from sustainable woods. No two holders are the same due to the natural color and growth patterns of the wood.