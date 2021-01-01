About this product

RAW Slim Cellulose filters are made from plant cellulose and have an easier draw than the cotton filters. They’re truly RAW and give an old classic experience to modern smokers. What I’m trying to explain is that these are similar to crepe paper filters that were produced at the turn of the century. We brought these back as a connection to the older more natural way of smoking and most really enjoy the flavor a lot more than conventional filters. Hard to explain in words but try them and you’ll understand!