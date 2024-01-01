For those who prefer the classics, Pineapple offers a sweet and citrusy flavor profile. Enjoy the same power from Lil’ Ray’s Lemonade as our traditional-sized bottle in a sleeker, more convenient bottle. Whether you choose to microdose throughout the day or experience the dose of your choosing, Lil’ Rays promises to deliver a satisfying high with an unmatched flavor of pineapple and a touch of cannabis.

