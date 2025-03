Introducing Ray's Kiwi Strawberry Lemonade, a timeless fusion that combines our signature lemonade with the exquisite sweetness of ripe strawberries and the tropical twist of kiwi. Revel in the same potency found in Ray's Lemonade minis, now infused with the delightful blend of strawberry and kiwi. Each cap of lil' Ray's packs 5mg, enabling you to microdose seamlessly throughout the day. Lil' Rays guarantees a gratifying high paired with an unparalleled strawberry kiwi flavor experience.

