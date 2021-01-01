About this product

Designed for the workplace to provide the most complete light spectrum protection, these fan favorites instantly become an everyday clothing addiction. Our unique fabric options are natural and breathable to create immediate comfort and protection for the whole upper body. Our stylish design allows for use in any personal or professional environment while always knowing your safety is never a concern.



Made from quick dry fabric.

Performance inspired design and stitching for all around comfort.

All fabrics are tested in accordance with the American Association of Textile Chemist and Colorist (AATCC).

Our fabrics provide up to 99% light transmission reduction.

All RayWear clothing has been tested 50+ UPF

RayWear – protection crafted for durability and comfort.