About this product
Introducing our industry standard model, designed to take your dabbing to the next level. The standard mini enail features a unique and conveniently placed heat coil plug on the top. It comes in a compact, strong, and sleek black enclosure that takes up minimal space and blends in effortlessly with any setup.
At RCCtools, we’ve reimagined enail design by pioneering the placement of the heat coil plug on the controller’s top side. This innovation offers enhanced mobility and convenience, setting our enail apart from the rest. We believe that quality should be accessible to all, and that’s why our Compact Standard Enail is not only accurate and reliable but also budget-friendly.
Additionally, each unit is assembled and shipped from the USA. RCCtools has been here since 2016, so you’ll have all the support you need with helpful and friendly customer service.
At RCCtools, we’ve reimagined enail design by pioneering the placement of the heat coil plug on the controller’s top side. This innovation offers enhanced mobility and convenience, setting our enail apart from the rest. We believe that quality should be accessible to all, and that’s why our Compact Standard Enail is not only accurate and reliable but also budget-friendly.
Additionally, each unit is assembled and shipped from the USA. RCCtools has been here since 2016, so you’ll have all the support you need with helpful and friendly customer service.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers
RCCtools paints, designs, & wires compact marble-ized controllers as well as modding your favorite cartoon characters into custom e-nails such as Home Simpson e-nail, Shenron Dragon e-nail, and the Infinity Gauntlet e-nails that so many have enjoyed since 2015. Many other custom case options are available and can be requested, such as: the Dr. Who TARDIS, Mario, Garfield, and many more. For the compact units, many marble-ized color schemes are possible; choose your own colors or pick any existing painted set to compliment your favorite glass, sports jersey, animal, etc. With over 4 years experience hydro-dipping and wiring-up some of the most reliable, safe, and affordable electric nail controllers available, there's no need to look further for your next addition to your heady collection! For the store and more info. check out rcctools.com and if you are on IG @rcc_tools is the handle for new custom designs, giveaways, and other dab-gear related content.
Notice a problem?Report this item