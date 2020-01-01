 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers
RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers Cover Photo

RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers

Custom e-nails designed & assembled in the USA

Unique marble painted finish for each and every controller
Unique marble painted finish for each and every controller
Compact e-nail controller with top-side XLR plug receptacle
Compact e-nail controller with top-side XLR plug receptacle
Shenron Dragon e-nail is one of the most popular cartoon figure controllers
Shenron Dragon e-nail is one of the most popular cartoon figure controllers
Ghostbuster series "Stay Puft" custom electric nail controller
Ghostbuster series "Stay Puft" custom electric nail controller
Bender Q-Tip holder to remain ready for all dab situations
Bender Q-Tip holder to remain ready for all dab situations

About RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers

RCCtools paints, designs, & wires compact marble-ized controllers as well as modding your favorite cartoon characters into custom e-nails such as Home Simpson e-nail, Shenron Dragon e-nail, and the Infinity Gauntlet e-nails that so many have enjoyed since 2015. Many other custom case options are available and can be requested, such as: the Dr. Who TARDIS, Mario, Garfield, and many more. For the compact units, many marble-ized color schemes are possible; choose your own colors or pick any existing painted set to compliment your favorite glass, sports jersey, animal, etc. With over 4 years experience hydro-dipping and wiring-up some of the most reliable, safe, and affordable electric nail controllers available, there's no need to look further for your next addition to your heady collection! For the store and more info. check out rcctools.com and if you are on IG @rcc_tools is the handle for new custom designs, giveaways, and other dab-gear related content.

Dab & oil rigs

more products

Nails & attachments

more products

Smoking accessories

more products

Solventless

more products

Tools & accessories

more products

Available in

United States, Canada