About this product

The Dab Caddy Station is an enail that's designed to fit a 5" circular dab mat perfectly to hold 99% of dab rigs out there right on top to save space on your table. It's also designed with especially convenient attachment ports on bottom to connect any RCCtools modules that hold q-tips, cappers, nails, ISO vials, and more. Special holder modules may also be requested and 3D printed on-demand! Comes in a variety of colors.