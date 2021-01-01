About this product

Electric nectar collectors, dab straws, and honey straws are a great way to dab larger amounts of concentrates. The electric heating coil provides constant heat without having to worry about dabs getting too hot or too cold and eliminates torch refills. This nectar kit includes a secured nail tip and a ground glass joint to keep the parts together while dabbing. If you currently use your nectar collector with a torch you will be amazed how convenient electric heating is and why you didn't switch earlier!