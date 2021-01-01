RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers
A heady custom e-nail controller setup for your quest through time and space! The TARDIS e-nail (and some dabs) includes lights and sounds of the TARDIS as well as a hidden secret stash area under the top lid (which also activates the sounds and lights if the batteries are inserted). The Bad Wolf version is also available along with the original version. War Doctor and other versions available upon request.
