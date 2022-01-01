About this product
The only ingredients you’ll find in our peppermint tinctures are U.S.-grown, USDA certified-organic hemp, certified-organic MCT coconut oil, and certified-organic essential oil. Our Hemp 25 Peppermint tincture has 25mg CBD per serving and 750mg CBD total per bottle. It is a beautiful light golden color and is blended with USDA certified-organic peppermint oil. We never use any extracts or natural flavorings.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RE Botanicals
At RE Botanicals, we believe that healthy soil creates healthy plants, healthy people, and a healthy climate. Our Pure Organic Hemp Apothecary harkens back to the traditions of plant extract apothecaries. We curate only the highest quality golden full spectrum plant-based hemp extracts from organic US grown hemp. Our founder John W. Roulac’s 20-year legacy in hemp and personal commitment to healthy living and regenerative agriculture ensure that we honor the artisan apothecary tradition and deliver purity that meets our ethical standards.
Our commitment to high quality insures you that the product you consume is pure and organic. Crafted in small batches blending organic MCT oil, our organic hemp gives you an authentic and elegant experience. No pesticides, solvents or GMOs. Experience RE Botanicals.
Our commitment to high quality insures you that the product you consume is pure and organic. Crafted in small batches blending organic MCT oil, our organic hemp gives you an authentic and elegant experience. No pesticides, solvents or GMOs. Experience RE Botanicals.