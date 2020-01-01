 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
RE Botanicals

USDA Certified-Organic Hemp CBD Products

We are the first national brand to sell U.S-grown, USDA certified-organic hemp products.
Our classic tinctures are a blend of our full-spectrum hemp extract and organic MCT (coconut) oil.
Our USDA certified-organic Relief Body Oils are easy to roll on wherever you need whenever you need.
All our products are third party tested to ensure purity with the results available on our website.
About RE Botanicals

At RE Botanicals, we believe that healthy soil creates healthy plants, healthy people, and a healthy climate. Our Pure Organic Hemp Apothecary harkens back to the traditions of plant extract apothecaries. We curate only the highest quality golden full spectrum plant-based hemp extracts from organic US grown hemp. Our founder John W. Roulac’s 20-year legacy in hemp and personal commitment to healthy living and regenerative agriculture ensure that we honor the artisan apothecary tradition and deliver purity that meets our ethical standards. Our commitment to high quality insures you that the product you consume is pure and organic. Crafted in small batches blending organic MCT oil, our organic hemp gives you an authentic and elegant experience. No pesticides, solvents or GMOs. Experience RE Botanicals.

