About this product

REBEL REVIVE+REFOCUS MORNING BOOST FORMULA FULL SPECTRUM CBD 1000MG IS INFUSED WITH A STIMULATING AND REFRESHING BLEND OF ESSENTIAL OIL EXTRACTS. THESE SUBLINGUAL DROPS ARE FORMULATED TO HELP BOOST ENERGY AND COGNITIVE PERFORMANCE THROUGHOUT YOUR DAY.



THE PUREST EXTRACT AVAILABLE, WITHOUT ANY TASTE. THESE TINCTURES ARE THE PERFECT ADDITION TO YOUR FOOD, DRINK OR APPLY DIRECTLY UNDER YOUR TONGUE.



SPECS:

1000mg Per Bottle - Lemon Flavor

Convenient and discreet

Dry herbs are infused in our proprietary blend for 72 hours

Organically Grown Practices