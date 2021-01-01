About this product
GET A TOPICAL THAT WORKS AS HARD AS YOU DO. THE PUREST HEMP-DERIVED CBD YOU’VE COME TO KNOW AND LOVE FROM REBEL PRODUCTS, THE RESULT IS A HIGHLY CONCENTRATED, READILY ABSORBED TOPICAL BALM THAT’S THE IDEAL ADDITION TO ANY WELLNESS ROUTINE.
SPECS:
1000mg 2oz CBD Per Jar
Icy feel and invigorating scent
Easily applied to target areas
Travel ready for life on the go
SPECS:
1000mg 2oz CBD Per Jar
Icy feel and invigorating scent
Easily applied to target areas
Travel ready for life on the go
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!