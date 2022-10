Sweet? Tart? Why not enjoy both with Rebel's Apple Pie Caramel Chews. Dive into each buttery soft caramel with an abundance of crisp apple cider, Saigon cinnamon and sea salt. These caramels are sure to give you that warm fuzzy feeling and excite your tastebuds with that ooey gooey apple pie filling flavor.

10mg THC | 10 Servings