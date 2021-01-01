About this product

Height: 120mm

Tube Diameter: 32mm

Color: Clear

Logo Color: Frosted

Used with: Flower

100% High grade borosilicate glass



The RIG Hammer Bubbler is 120mm tall and made on 32 mm tubing. This simple and smart design provides full accessibility and portability. The downstem is fixed within the body of the bubbler to avoid damage and it efficiently diffuses vapor through water to maintain quality with each hit. This RIG bubbler finds the perfect balance between ultimate convenience and quality in flower smoking. This product is used independently, no accessories required.