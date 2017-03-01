Loading…
Rebel Roots Farms

Hawaiian Sunrise Shatter 1g

HybridTHC 19%CBD

Our Shatter is professionally extracted in-house from premium locally procured flower, creating a beautifully homogenous golden hue slab, rich in terpenes and THC.

Hawaiian Sunrise effects

5 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
