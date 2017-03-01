Rebel Roots Farms
Hawaiian Sunrise Shatter 1g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Our Shatter is professionally extracted in-house from premium locally procured flower, creating a beautifully homogenous golden hue slab, rich in terpenes and THC.
Hawaiian Sunrise effects
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
