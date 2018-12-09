Loading…
Logo for the brand Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

Pacific Frost Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 10%CBD

Pacific Frost effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Creative
75% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Cramps
25% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!