Receptra’s Total Wellness CBD Set provides a comprehensive approach to total wellness.



• Serious Rest + Chamomile Tincture contains MCT oil and natural ingredients such as linalool, valerian root, vanilla, peppermint, and chamomile to support serious sleep, calm minds and relax the body.



• Seriously Relax + Lavender Tincture features MCT oil, lavender, limonene, passionflower, and flavors of lime and ginger for a balance between mind and body.



• Serious Relief 33 + Turmeric Tincture promotes recovery with MCT oil, omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, turmeric and avocado oil for focus, metabolism support and fast recovery.

