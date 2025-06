Receptra's Award Winning Serious Relief + Arnica CBD Hemp Targeted Topical™ now in a convenient stick. Formulated to target irritated areas of your body with a blend of natural and organic ingredients that promote speedy recovery and relief from life’s everyday battles.



This all-natural CBD hemp topical contains arnica and jojoba to help minimize swelling and inflammation. Naturally scented with soothing jasmine, ylang-ylang, and camphor to promote efficient recovery for muscles and joints and to open up pores for better delivery.

