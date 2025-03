Back by popular demand, these full spectrum CBD hemp drops are the renewed version of Receptra’s original formula (Prime and Plus) containing only pure full-spectrum hemp extract and MCT oil. Each dropper contains 50mg of CBD to provide you with the rest, relaxation, and relief you have come to expect from Receptra Naturals.

Receptra Wellness CBD tincture is a minimal-ingredient, full spectrum CBD option for any time of day or night. This product is for both those with advanced needs for pure full spectrum hemp CBD, and for those new to using Receptra products.

