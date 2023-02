Receptra RELIEF 33mg CBD + Turmeric gummies are formulated to provide accessible relief for your discomfort. Studies show that 33 mg of CBD is the correct amount for most people to find relief.



This concentration is higher than most CBD gummies on the market today. CBD interacts with the body’s natural receptors to reduce inflammation and keep you moving forward.



Each gummy contains a total of 53 mg full spectrum hemp oil, plus the added benefits of organic turmeric. This natural botanical has been used for centuries for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which pairs well with CBD working through different mechanisms to achieve complementary results.

Show more