Receptra’s full spectrum hemp extract gummies for sleep contain 25mg of hemp extract and the added benefits of additional plant compounds including CBN to help optimal sleep become more achievable. Hemp gummies for sleep are a great way to get the rest your body and mind are craving.



Receptra Rest Gummies for sleep are formulated without melatonin, which is a hormone commonly added to “natural” sleep aids, though it is often produced synthetically. At Receptra, we believe in letting the plant compounds do what they are naturally meant to do.



Our customers LOVE the mountain strawberry flavor of these Vegan and Gluten Free gummies.

Show more