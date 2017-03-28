Redbud Pharmaceuticals
Acapulco Gold
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find.
Acapulco Gold effects
Reported by real people like you
453 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!