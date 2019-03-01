Loading…
Redbud Pharmaceuticals

Orange Harambe

HybridTHC 18%CBD

Coming from Ethos Genetics, Orange Harambe takes Harambe and crosses it with their own potent flavor-bomb, Mandarin Sunset. This cross results in rich, chunky flowers that give off a variety of aromas ranging from sour and skunk to complex citrus notes. Orange Harambe is a potent heavy hitter that’s great for when winding down is the only task on your agenda.

5 people told us about effects:
Tingly
60% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Fatigue
40% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
