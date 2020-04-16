Product Details

-1500mg of CBD per bottle (that's a whole lot more than the other guys)

-100 doses per container

-100% THC Free

-Organic Essential oils for deep penetration

-Menthol, capsicum, and arnica for instant joint and muscle relief

-Non-greasy formula

-Non-GMO

-Cruelty free



How Our Customers Use Redeem Pain Cream

-Before and after workouts

-Rehabilitation from injury

-Relief from chronic inflammation associated with arthritis

-Soothing the everyday aches and pains

-Topical CBD for Joint and Muscle Pain



According to the Arthritis Foundation*, 55% of Arthritis sufferers using CBD for symptom relief use a topical CBD product daily. Many doctors recommend the use of a topical for joint and muscle pain before trying an ingested product. Topical use can be combined with a CBD tincture to maximize effectiveness.