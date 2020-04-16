About this product
Product Details
-1500mg of CBD per bottle (that's a whole lot more than the other guys)
-100 doses per container
-100% THC Free
-Organic Essential oils for deep penetration
-Menthol, capsicum, and arnica for instant joint and muscle relief
-Non-greasy formula
-Non-GMO
-Cruelty free
How Our Customers Use Redeem Pain Cream
-Before and after workouts
-Rehabilitation from injury
-Relief from chronic inflammation associated with arthritis
-Soothing the everyday aches and pains
-Topical CBD for Joint and Muscle Pain
According to the Arthritis Foundation*, 55% of Arthritis sufferers using CBD for symptom relief use a topical CBD product daily. Many doctors recommend the use of a topical for joint and muscle pain before trying an ingested product. Topical use can be combined with a CBD tincture to maximize effectiveness.
About this brand
Redeem Therapeutics
Responsible CBD brand. Hemp extract oils, topicals, natural wellness products safely and consistently crafted under cGMP manufacturing guidelines. Products for Pets too.