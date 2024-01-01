  • Delta 8 THC sauces from Reefer's Bay available in 7 strains and sizes ranging from 1G to 100G.
  • Bulk oil bundles and a variety of terpenes available from Reefer's Bay.
  • Discover a treasure trove of Delta 8 THC and other THC vapes at Reefer's Bay.
  • Delicious Delta 8 THC edibles from Reefer's Bay.
Logo for the brand Reefers Bay

Reefers Bay

Premium Delta 8 Products
All categoriesDelta-8 THCConcentratesHemp CBD

CBD gummies, oil, flower, lotions, & more

5 products
Product image for CBD Distillate - Broad Spectrum - 1g
Hemp CBD oil
CBD Distillate - Broad Spectrum - 1g
by Reefers Bay
Product image for CBD Distillate - Broad Spectrum - 500g
Hemp CBD oil
CBD Distillate - Broad Spectrum - 500g
by Reefers Bay
Product image for CBD Distillate - Broad Spectrum - 5g
Hemp CBD oil
CBD Distillate - Broad Spectrum - 5g
by Reefers Bay
Product image for CBD Distillate - Broad Spectrum - 25g
Hemp CBD oil
CBD Distillate - Broad Spectrum - 25g
by Reefers Bay
Product image for CBD Distillate - Broad Spectrum - 100g
Hemp CBD oil
CBD Distillate - Broad Spectrum - 100g
by Reefers Bay