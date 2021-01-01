About this product

About Blended Diamonds Sauce

Our blended diamonds sauce uses a blend of 70% Δ8 distillate, 25% of a variety of cannabinoids varying by blend, and 5% cannabis terpenes, these designer cannabinoid sauces give a more tailored effect than any cannabis strain ever could. Offered in Calm, Focus, Happy, and Soothe blends.



Blended Diamonds Sauce – Focus

Designed to give a more focused and energized Δ8 experience with:



70% Δ8

25% Δ8THCv, Δ9THCv, CBG, CBD

5% cannabis-derived terpenes



Product Details

3.5 Gram Total Oil

no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

Up to 2850 mg total cannabinoids

Cannabinoids may include: CBC, CBDv, CBG, CBN, CBT, Δ8, Δ8THCv, Δ9THCv, Δ10, and various other minor cannabinoids and isomers depending on the blend.

This a very pure, very concentrated product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products.



Recommended Use: Use as recommended by doctor. Note this extract is extremely sticky.



DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT



Consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.



What is Delta 8?

Delta 8 is an isomer of CBD and another cannabinoid found in hemp and hemp extracts. While Delta 8 and Delta 9 have similar names, they are distinctly different compounds with distinctly different characteristics, and there are clear-cut reasons why delta 8 was made fully federally legal by H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 and delta 9 was limited to a maximum content of 0.3%.



Most Common Delta 8 Effects*

Happy

Calm

Motivated

*There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of delta 8. Everything that follows is based on firsthand user experiences with delta 8 and is provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our delta 8 vape cartridge does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same.



That said, inhaling vaporized delta 8 is slightly different than consuming it orally. When vaped, many people report delta 8 as being the opposite of delta 9 in many of the best ways possible. The Delta 8 inhalation is known to boost mood and promote calm feelings, while simultaneously giving energy and a motivational and functional “buzz”.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but delta 8 metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Important Product Notes

DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR.

This Delta 8 product may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.

This Delta 8 can be intoxicating to some people. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product.

Our Blended Diamond Sauces are legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 extract 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. Reefer’s Bay retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. Reefer’s Bay is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.

Delta 8 Shipping Exclusions

If your state laws have been recently updated or you feel there is language supporting Delta 8’s legality in your state, please reach out to us at our contact us page with excerpts from the bill supporting your case, as well as links to the full-text versions of your state laws for our review.