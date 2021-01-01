About this product

About CBN Isolate Distillate

This CBN isolate is a distilled oil form of cannabinol and typically tests >98% CBN. While existing “fresh” as an oil, it can quickly crystallize and may arrive as a solid with a pink/rose hue. This version of CBN isolate is a bit harder to work with than our powdered version of CBN isolate but is less prone to crystallization when diluted with other cannabinoids, terpenes, etc.



What is CBN?

CBN is another cannabinoid found in cannabis with mild-to-no intoxication, depending on the person. It has been shown to have possible applications as a sedative, appetite stimulant, and anxiolytic.



How does CBN work?

CBN interacts with a set of pathways inside the body called the endocannabinoid system. CBN binds with both the CB1 and CB2 receptors in this system.