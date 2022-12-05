About Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridge

Our Delta 8 vape cartridge features 950mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 and 50mg strain-specific terpenes directly from the plant. Delta 8 typically gives an amazing uplifting feel with calming energy without being overpoweringly intoxicating. It tends to be much more functional than a Delta 9 product and is an ideal product for those who don’t like the anxiety, paranoia, and/or “stoned”/lethargic feeling Delta 9 gives. Some users experience no intoxication at all, while still experiencing the upbeat mood.



Product Description

Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 1 ml 510 cartridge with 1 g total material



Serving Size: One puff



Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies depending on the size of puffs



Coil: Ceramic



Tank: Glass



Ingredients: Hemp-Derived Broad Spectrum Delta 8 oil and natural strain-specific terpenes of your choice.



Amount of Extract: 1 gram

Delta 8 Content: 950 mg

Lab Testing: View Labs

Natural Terpenes: 50 mg

No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else

Extraction Material: Hemp

Original Extraction Method: CO2 and Ethanol

∆9 Content: None detected

Canna-Derived Terpenes: Yes

Directions

The Delta 8 vape cartridge is ready to go upon receipt and works simply by attaching to a 510 compatible battery and inhaling with lips around the mouthpiece. Do not unscrew mouthpiece. Keep at room temperature and upright to prevent leaking.



DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT.



Consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.



Why Use Delta 8

There are no long term studies, and very few studies at all on Delta 8, so much of what we know about Delta 8 comes from anecdotal evidence, which should not be considered conclusive, and you should realize that your experience may vary. That said, many people report Delta 8 to be uplifting and helping them to feel calm, happy, and energetic, especially in social settings. For more on Delta 8 visit our page, What Is Delta 8?.