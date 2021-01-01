Reefers Bay
About this product
About our Bulk Delta 8 Oil
High quality delta 8 derived from hemp. While this oil is odorless to most people, some people may report a slight smell of hay, plastic, brown sugar when oxidation (indicated by coloring) begins to occur.
Bulk Delta 8 Oil Description
Type: Delta 8 oil
Lab Testing: View Labs
Delta 8 Concentration: varies per batch
Crystallization: Does not crystallize
Origin Material: Hemp
Delta 9 Content: None detected
Terpenes: No
Bulk Delta 8 Shipping Information
Most orders ship within 1-2 business days depending on size and current order load.
ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES ARE AVAILABLE FOR THIS PRODUCT. THIS PRODUCT WAS TESTED AT AN ISO 17025 ACCREDITED LAB. TESTING MAY VARY BETWEEN LABS.
