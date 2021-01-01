About this product

About Delta 8 Gummies



Our Delta 8 gummies feature 25mg of Delta 8 in each gummy and come in a package of 20 gummies (total of 500mg per bag). They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing.



Our Delta 8 gummies taste like regular gummies, with little to no after-taste. They are a delicious strawberry flavor and deliver a burst of flavor with each bite.



Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy.



Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment.



Delta 8 Gummies Product Description

Total ∆8 Content: 500mg

∆8 Content Per Gummy: 25mg

Gummies per Pack: 20

Container: Re-sealable mylar bags

Ingredients: Distilled Water, Apple Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Natural Flavors, Natural coloring, Delta-8 Distillate

Extraction Material: Hemp

∆9 Content: <0.3%

Precautions



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.



Consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.



Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.



Delta 8 may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.



Heat Issues



Our edibles are not heat resistant in warmer temperatures.



If your delta 8 gummies have melted into a (delicious) singular gummy blob, a quick remedy is to place them in the freezer for up to 1 hour. Once frozen, open the bag at the sides and cut into equal pieces. Precise dosing requires a gram scale.



Smell When Opening the Bag



The gummies won't always have a smell but some people complain of an offputting smell when the bag is initially opened. Don't worry, your delta 8 gummies are fine! This is due to the oxygen pack doing its thing within the bag and keeping your gummies fresh. Your gummies shouldn't absorb any of that flavor, just remove the oxygen pack and let the bag sit open for a bit and it'll go away fairly quickly and your gummies will be ready to eat!



Delta 8 Gummies Legalities



Our Delta 8 is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. Reefer's Bay retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. Reefer's Bay is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of delta 8 . Everything stated is based on firsthand user experiences with delta 8 and is provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our delta 8 vape cartridge does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but delta 8 metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping



Due to Delta 8 either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont.