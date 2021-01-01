About this product

THCO is short for Delta 8 O Acetate, an acetylated version of Delta 8. Our THCO is a hemp-derived and distilled oil.



About our THCO

Our THCO distillate is made with safe compounds and is the highest quality THCO product on the market. It’s a fluid oil with a viscosity similar to CBC or CBD vape oil. It is incredibly smooth when vaped or dabbed. It has an initial onset time of 10-20 minutes with effects continuing to increase for up to an hour after inhalation for some. Ingesting this product has a similar onset of delta 8 or delta 9. This product can be as much as 3 times more potent than delta 8 or delta 9 for some.



IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT YOU ONLY TAKE 1 PUFF AND WAIT 30-60 MINUTES BEFORE TAKING ANOTHER PUFF YOUR FIRST TIME USING THIS COMPOUND TO ASSESS YOUR TOLERANCE LEVEL. DO NOT ASSUME YOUR DELTA 8 OR DELTA 9 TOLERANCE TRANSLATES TO THIS COMPOUND.



What is THCO Isolate?

THCO is the abbreviation for Delta 8 O Acetate. Little is known about the short and long-term effects or safety of this compound. We do know that it has been reported to be as much as 3 times stronger than delta 9. It tends to take longer to take effect, but once it does more users report an almost “spiritual” sensation that isn’t found with any cannabinoid. Do not consume this product without approval from a doctor.



Shipping Information

