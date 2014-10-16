About this product

Our Reefertilizer™ Bloom formula is the final step of our fertilizer and nutrients program designed for mature plants. By introducing calcium – as well as increasing the amount of phosphorus available to your plant – you will encourage the growth of strong and healthy marijuana buds. Reefertilizer™ Stage 3 formula will help your plants realize their full flowering potential.

NPK Ratio: 5 - 30 - 20