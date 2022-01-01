Reefertilizer is a simple, effective, three-step fertilizer and nutrients system that makes it easy for anyone to grow cannabis at home.



At Reefertilizer, we’re passionate about sharing our knowledge, creating community, and supporting growers to achieve results they’re proud of.



Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced grower, with plants indoors or out, Reefertilizer is there every step of the way to help you grow good weed.