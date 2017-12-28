About this product

Our Reefertilizer™ Grow formula is designed for your plant’s vegetative stage. It contains all of the essential micro-nutrients – as well as nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium – in proportions that are ideally suited for growing strong and healthy marijuana plants. Reefertilizer™ Stage 2 formula will help prevent nutrient deficiencies, as well as help your plants thrive and grow.



NPK Ratio: 20 - 5 - 10