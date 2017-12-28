Reefertilizer
About this product
Our Reefertilizer™ Grow formula is designed for your plant’s vegetative stage. It contains all of the essential micro-nutrients – as well as nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium – in proportions that are ideally suited for growing strong and healthy marijuana plants. Reefertilizer™ Stage 2 formula will help prevent nutrient deficiencies, as well as help your plants thrive and grow.
NPK Ratio: 20 - 5 - 10
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,678 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
