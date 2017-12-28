Reefertilizer Step by Step Cannabis Growing System
About this product
Reefertilizer was built with a post-prohibition state of mind. Cannabis should be accessible for all so we developed nutrients that are easy to use, versatile, and cheap. We provide plenty of guidance to help you through your first few grows.
Grow Greener Weed.
Gardening shouldn’t hurt the planet. This is why we chose to develop dry nutrients which are easier to ship and use less plastic packaging. They are also vegan and contain fewer heavy metals than many other non-vegan fertilizers.
Grow Better Weed.
Our three-part kit was designed to get you a nice yield every time with less work. Perfectly blended for each phase of growth and containing key micronutrients for amazing tasting and smelling plants indoors and outdoors.
About this strain
Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
About this brand
At Reefertilizer, we’re passionate about sharing our knowledge, creating community, and supporting growers to achieve results they’re proud of.
Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced grower, with plants indoors or out, Reefertilizer is there every step of the way to help you grow good weed.