American Beauty is a Plushberry x Plushberry cross created by Mr. Underground as an ode to TGA Subcool’s famous and flavorful flower. This strain emits fruity, tropical aromas that translate nicely to the palate, lingering long after the exhale. It finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks, and has been known to yield over a pound per plant when produced in optimal growing conditions. American Beauty’s effects vacillate between happy and sleepy, giving the consumer a lucid, giggly mindset and a warm, weighted sensation in the body.
Refine features only top of the line hash oil products extracted from high quality cannabis. Loud Resin™️, the award-winning, flagship product from Refine, starts with only the finest and most meticulously handled cannabis and showcases award-winning genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators. Meticulously handled from start to finish. Our goal is to encapsulate the flower’s authentic aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the beautiful golden beautiful is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom label, and officially deemed Loud Resin™️! #LiveLOUD